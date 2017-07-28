Ashley and Anthony from Married at First Sight: Is she pregnant?

Married at First Sight fans were left with a massive cliffhanger on last night’s season finale — after a preview for next week’s reunion episode hinted that Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico might be expecting a child.

Ashley has made no secret during the season of the fact that she is absolutely ready to get pregnant, while Anthony has been more hesitant about the idea of having kids.

But a clip from the reunion shows the couple grinning like children as they sit on a couch together, with Anthony saying: “We might have something to tell you.”

Relationship expert Rachel DeAlto then looks at them quizzically and asks: “Are you guys pregnant?”

Last night’s season finale left fans stunned when all three couples chose to stay together — even Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek.

However, fans had predicted that Ashley and Anthony would remain married.

The finale saw Ashley express fears about Ashley’s desire to have children straight away.

However, in one of the most emotional MAFS moments ever the pair revealed to each other that they were both madly in love.

Ashley and Anthony have been keeping quiet about any potential pregnancy on their social media profiles.

What the big news is remains to be seen. Watch the preview for the Married at First Sight reunion below:

The Married at First Sight reunion special airs Thursday, August 3, at 8.30/7.30c on Lifetime.