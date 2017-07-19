As Luann D’Agostino has drunken tumble on RHONY, is her marriage close to collapse?

Luann D’Agostino enjoys one too many drinks on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City, resulting in a couple of boozy falls — including one into a bush!

But as she endures her tumbles on RHONY, is her marriage to husband Tom D’Agostino close to collapse in real life?

That’s the case according to reports which say the couple’s marriage is “hanging by a thread”.

It’s claimed the pair got into a heated argument at Manhattan’s fancy Le Bilboquet restaurant in Manhattan last week, which saw Luann slap Tom when things got physical.

The pair are also said to have split a number of times since they married in Palm Beach at New Year, with a source telling Page Six: “There has been friction from the start. They got married so fast, they didn’t really know each other.”

An insider told E! that the pair admitted having the argument at the restaurant in NYC, adding: “They have had their share of rough moments.”

A source also told People that the couple have “hit a major rough patch”, while Luann told them in a statement that “marriage takes work”, adding: “We are working on this together.”

The pair’s marriage has long been the focus of scrutiny from Luann’s fellow RHONY stars after Bethenny Frankel revealed how Tom had cheated on Luann — then de Lesseps — just before the couple’s engagement party.

Tom has since described marriage as like being a “dog with a collar”.

Watch footage from this week’s RHONY below, which includes Luann having at least two drunken tumbles, once after falling off a high step and another into a bush.

The episode also sees Bethenny Frankel kiss Sonja Morgan in the pool and strip naked, while another scene sees Sonja describe Ramona Singer’s face as being like “pizza pie with no cheese”.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.