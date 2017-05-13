Art of the Meal, ‘Nuclear Apprentice’ and other Real Time with Bill Maher highlights

On last night’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the actions of president Donald Trump elicited a firestorm of material for host Bill Maher and his guests to work from.

Maher created a “new” Trump book, The Art of the Meal. The joke book was Maher’s midpoint moment of humor in the show where he called Donald Trump a “fat f***” and compared his backside to that of reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

As Bill closed his monologue, in reference to POTUS’s reality TV career, he quipped: “We’re a little over a hundred days now. Acting Attorney General? Fired. National Security Adviser? You’re fired. FBI Director? You’re fired. Welcome to ‘Apprentice, Nuclear Edition.”

Maher blasted Trump saying: “It’s TGIF after a week of WTF.” Maher honed in on the shock firing of FBI Director Comey and the White House’s insistence it was over how he handled Hillary Clinton during the election. Back during the election, Trump had nothing but praise for Comey’s undermining Clinton’s bid to become president.

This week’s guests were California (D) Rep. Adam Schiff, Pod Save America host Jon Favreau, rapper and activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render, editor Matt Welch and author Annabelle Gurwitch.

The rewind below are the highlights from a show that never waivered from taking Trump to task:

Monologue: The Apprentice: Nuclear Edition, no lie:

Bill discusses FBI Director James Comey’s firing and Trump’s bizaerre Russian relationships that continue.

New Rule: Social Media is a drug:

Facebook, Google and other socials are brain hacking a generation, as corporate America’s marketing of addictive products continues.

Rep. Adam Schiff’s sobering assessment of Trump, Authoritarianism vs. Democracy is our new reality:

Schiff is the Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee whose plainspoken insight on Russian interference and collusion with the Trump administration is chilling

The Art of the Meal…Donald Trump is a fat f***, says Maher.

New summer read: The Art of the Meal: 1001 Trump Fat Jokes.

Overtime: WH Spokesmen, we live in an American Oligarchy:

Bill and his guests answered viewer questions submitted after the show.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.