Army vet Sam gets emergency ship out unconscious as Croatia proves tough on Naked and Afraid

This week Naked and Afraid brings together an unlikely pair in the shape of a newly-wed Adam and a tough army vet Samantha.

The pair are taken to the mountains of Croatia, which look stunning but like mountain ranges everywhere they are not to be taken lightly. Hunger and the freezing cold mean that the pair are going to have to bond or give up and the wild weather only makes things worse.

"Being naked in front of another man, especially not my husband, I feel like it's going to be a little awkward." This Sunday on #NakedAndAfraid. Posted by Naked and Afraid on Saturday, August 12, 2017

Sam is pretty tough but she feels a bit nervous about appearing naked in front of a man who is not her husband. Adam is also pretty nervous but they soon get talking about the scenery and the novelty of their nakedness soon gives way to more pressing matters.

However, it soon becomes apparent that Adam is not really into traditional gender roles and Sam is surprised to find that she is the one making the fire. Adam tries his best but he gives in a little too easily…though later on he does prove his worth in a sticky situation.

Later Adam finds Sam asleep and is unable to revive her. He’s forced to call for help and she is evacuated as her condition appears to deteriorate rapidly.

This Sunday, things get serious in Croatia. #DontTryThisAtHome Posted by Naked and Afraid on Thursday, August 10, 2017

Naked and Afraid airs on Sundays at 10:00 PM on Discovery.