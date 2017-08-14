Are Garrett and Kelsey going to split up on Siesta Key?

On this week’s episode of MTV’s Siesta Key, it looks like the end could be on the horizon for Garrett and Kelsey.

Footage shows Garrett struggle with jealousy after model Kelsey and Alex got a little too close for comfort on the boat in last week’s episode.

Alex has money and Kelsey tells Garrett that she’s sure Alex could have pretty much any girl in Florida — so there’s no reason for her to end up with him.

But in reality she loves the attention from Alex and starts to wonder whether she and Garrett actually have a future together. She also wants to hang out with her new crew more.

Watch footage of her talking it out with Garrett below after the pair return from a paddle-boarding workout.

Do you think Garrett and Kelsey will last the distance?

Siesta Key airs Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.