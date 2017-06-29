Are Briana Renee and cheating husband Matt Grundhoffer still together? Little Women: LA update

It’s the question Little Women: LA fans all want to know — are Briana Renee and her cheating husband Matt Grundhoffer still together?

The past two episodes of the Lifetime show have seen the pair’s relationship take center stage once again after he admitted kissing a barmaid while they were on vacation in Alaska — which obviously didn’t go down well with Briana.

He then appeared to blame her for his infidelity.

Matt was previously caught sexting transgender model Plastic Martyr while Briana was pregnant. Last season Plastic then claimed Matt had since got in touch with her AGAIN.

Prior to that a woman called Makayla claimed he sent her “vulgar” text messages and nude pics.

After confronting him about the latest scandal, Briana told him they were getting divorced, before doing a u-turn and — drum roll — it appears that the pair are STILL together.

Earlier this month, before the ladies’ trip to Alaska on Little Women: LA and well after shooting finished, Briana posted on Instagram saying: ” I cannot explain nor will I excuse what is to come on #littlewomenla.”

But four days later Briana posted a pic of Matt, their son Maverick Jax and her daughter Leiana, who she had with her ex-husband Leif Manson.

Alongside it she wrote: “Happy Fathers Day @grundy1976 He’s not perfect but he’s an amazing (step) daddy… #happyfathersday #love #family1st.”

Also this month she posted another picture of Matt holding Maverick, saying: “My men crush every Monday 💙 @grundy1976 @maverickjax 💋 #mavicrush #mcm #handsome #daddystwin #myheart.”

Briana also posted a picture of her and Matt together last month, along with another in April.

Fans have been left stunned by the news.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.