Are Ashley and Anthony from Married at First Sight having kids?

Things seem to be moving faster than ever for Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico on Married at First Sight — with new hints that they are going to be having kids.

Ashley has been crystal clear about her desire to have children right from the get-go, and on this week’s episode Anthony tells her that he wants kids too.

There’s then an awkward moment when the newlyweds — who only married less than a week previously — get asked by Ashley’s sister and brother-in-law about whether there’s going to be kids, and they joke about Ashley already being pregnant because she appears not to be drinking.

Meanwhile, things are going a lot slower for the other Married at First Sight couples, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek and Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon.

This week’s episode sees the couples moving in together and spending time with their in-laws, but Danielle admits things have got to “awkward” levels between her and Cody.

The pair have been struggling pretty much from the off, with Cody seeming hesitant and holding back.

Meanwhile, Nate — who has already left new wife Sheila in tears — finds himself in another argument on this week’s episode — with her dad!

The row centers on Sheila’s decision not to invite her sister’s boyfriend to their wedding, which meant her sister didn’t show up.

When Nate tries to defend Sheila, he ends up in a war of words with her dad.

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.