Appetite for destruction on My Cat From Hell

This week on My Cat From Hell, two cats have an appetite for destruction and another needs help against some less than friendly fellow cats.

What could be better than having a cat? Having two cats of course, but this couple got more than they bargained for. Their two cats are not just hungry for some cat food or a few treats, they are fond of eating just about anything. Now that might sound handy if you’ve got some left overs but not so cool when it involves your clothes and furniture!

Also on this episode, a solitary feline is being bullied by two other cats and needs a bit of help in standing up to their aggression.

Tune in to see if Cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy can help these felines and their owners.

My Cat From Hell airs Saturdays at 8:00 PM on Animal Planet.