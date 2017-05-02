Anne Dudek: Who is actress who plays Tracy Brand on The Flash?

This week’s The Flash episode, I Know Who You Are, sees Barry and the team meet scientist Tracy Brand, played by Anne Dudek — who may hold be the vital piece missing in the bid to stop Savitar.

Unfortunately for Tracy, she’s also got Killer Frost on her trail, which means Team Flash must fight their old amigo, which isn’t an easy thing to do for Cisco.

You’ll probably recognise Dudek — but where from?

The 42-year-old, originally from Newton, Massachusetts, has been on our screens from the early 2000s, after starting out with a career in theater.

Her first smallscreen role was in The Book Group on British network Channel 4.

She has since made appearances in everything from Desperate Housewives and How I Met Your Mother, Friends, ER, Charmed, Bones, Six Feet Under, Numb3rs, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

However, she’s probably best known for playing Francine Hanson on Mad Men, Dr. Amber Volakis on House, Lura Grant on Big Love and Tiffany Wilson in the 2004 film White Chicks.

Dudek studied at Northwestern University in Chicago. She has two kids with her former husband, painter Matthew Heller. The pair divorced in 2016.

As well as acting, Dudek also enjoys writing. You can check out pictures of her and what she gets up to on her Instagram, and she is also active on Twitter.

