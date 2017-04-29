Anna Nicole Smith’s controversial life and tragic death on Scandal Made Me Famous

Scandal Made Me Famous on REELZChannel tonight looks at the controversies that surrounded former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith during her life — and her subsequent tragic death.

Smith — whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan — died in February 2007 at the age of 39 after overdosing on prescription drugs.

She had spent little time out of the headlines ever since she first hit the spotlight appearing on the cover of Playboy in March 1992.

The later years of her life were dominated by her controversial marriage to octogenarian billionaire J. Howard Marshall, which led to her being branded a “gold-digger” — a claim she always denied.

When Marshall died in 1995 the controversy continued when she was involved in a long-running legal battle with Marshall’s son E. Pierce Marshall over his estate. She died before it concluded.

