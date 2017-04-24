Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan’s mom says she’s all ‘hot air’ on Sweet Home Oklahoma

Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan’s mom Judy describes her daughter as all ‘hot air’ on this week’s Sweet Home Oklahoma — as she runs rule over the house like a force of nature.

First in the line of fire is Pumps’ walk-in wardrobe as Judy moves from room to room getting things tidied up.

She then gets Pumps’ sons Luke and Sam tidying their rooms as she proves herself to be highly effective at spurring them into action.

This doesn’t go unnoticed by Pumps who says: “Why is it when you ask him to do something there’s skidmarks on the stairs, when I ask him the same thing every day of my whole life and I get nothing done?”

Judy says: “They know that I mean it. They know you’re hot air.”

Also on this week’s episode, Jen and Josh take their sons to stay with Jen’s mom and dad in Texas, then have to deal with the aftermath of an empty nest.

Sweet Home Oklahoma airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.