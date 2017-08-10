Angela Simmons breaks down over relationship with half-sister Darian on Growing Up Hip Hop

Angela Simmons breaks down over her relationship with her half-sister Darian on this week’s Growing Up Hip Hop after the pair have an emotional heart-to-heart.

Vanessa catches Angela by surprise when she brings model Darian along to meet her as Vanessa prepares for her fashion show.

Angela and Darian then both struggle with their emotions as they talk about their relationship, with Angela weeping as she tells her half-sister she wants them to improve things. She adds: “I feel like it’s been like this for a long time.”

Darian also sheds tears as she tells Angela how she’s been “spilling her heart out”.

Angela’s relationship with her family has been strained recently as she struggles to find time for them alongside her business endeavors and looking after her son Sutton Joseph.

Last week she told how being a mom was her first priority, adding: “Everything else follows.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa told on last week’s show how Darian was longing for a better relationship with Angela as they have had a rocky relationship over the years.

Darian, Angela and Vanessa all share the same mom — Valerie Vaughn, Rev Run’s ex-wife. But while the Run-DMC co-founder is Angela and Vanessa’s dad, Darian has a different father.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.