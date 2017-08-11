Angela Simmons ‘bought her own engagement ring’ claims Egypt Criss’ cousin Tee Tee

Did Angela Simmons buy her OWN engagement ring? That’s the claim by Egypt Criss’s cousin Tahera “Tee Tee” Francis.

Tee Tee made the remark on last night’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, where she also gossiped about Angela’s claims that she was a virgin before she had son Sutton Jr.

Angela announced she was engaged to Tennyson, a convicted felon who reportedly spent time in prison at least twice, in April 2016.

Tee Tee said on last night’s show: “She bought her own ring.”

She added: “What, he left jail and was somehow miraculously making money and bought you that ring? No. I’m just saying.”

Tee Tee made the claim during a conversation with Egypt, daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton from Salt-N-Pepa, and Briana Latrise Kamara, the daughter of Mary J Blige’s former husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs.

Tennyson reportedly spent time in prison for carrying a concealed gun in 2000 and again several years later for drug possession, credit card forgery, identity theft and police obstruction, before being released in 2010.

Angela revealed her engagement at the time with an Instagram video showing off her dazzling diamond ring.

YES!! I couldn't be more excited. This is only something I could of only dreamed of. I'm over the moon and feeling so blessed to be able to share my life with the one I truly love. Everything happened in the most perfect way. 💍💍😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Apr 26, 2016 at 5:39am PDT

However, the status of her and Tennyson’s relationship has been the subject of a lot of speculation in recent months, after she was seen in several pictures on her Instagram not wearing the ring.

He has not also not featured on her social media for several months.

Last month fans were left questioning whether the couple had ended their relationship, after Angela posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying: “If you ever find yourself fake smiling…walk away…life is too short for fake smiles.”

Last night’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop also saw Angela break down in tears over her relationship with her half-sister Darian.

Watch Tee Tee make the claim about Angela’s ring in the clip below:

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.