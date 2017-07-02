Anfisa tells Jorge she’s leaving over money lies on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Anfisa tells Jorge she’s leaving on this week’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — after she flips out over his money lies.

The pair have an intense heart-to-heart conversation after Jorge revealed in last week’s season premiere that not only was he not as wealthy as he made out but he is also in debt.

Anfisa tells Jorge on this week’s episode: “You lied to me, and I’m leaving.”

Jorge, who has struggled with Anfisa’s financial demands since the get-go, tells her: “Then leave!”

Cameras than capture the moment she storms out of the restaurant where they are having their conversation.

Jorge admits in an interview with producers that their current relationship woes are making him think about divorce.

Meanwhile, Paola gets a reality check in Miami after moving there from Oklahoma to work on her modeling career, while Russ struggles with being given an “ultimatum” by her to move too.

He says: “What if I hate Miami?”

Emotions are running high this week on #90DayFiance Happily Ever After. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Saturday, July 1, 2017

Also on this week’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Mohamed meets Danielle and her family face to face, Loren admits everything to Alexei which results in a fight, and Pedro has to face Chantel’s family.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.