Anfisa attacks Jorge and Danielle has meltdown in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? returns for Season 2 tonight on TLC — and it’s a LONG way from happiness for some of the couples.

Footage from the upcoming season shows Anfisa from last year’s 90 Day Fiance season attacking husband Jorge by slapping him around the face.

The feisty Russian also gets the bombshell news in the premiere episode from Jorge that not only isn’t he as rich as he said he was — he’s also in debt!

Meanwhile, Danielle has split from Mohamed after they stayed together at the end of Season 2, and she has a new boyfriend.

But she has been busy trying to track Mohamed down so she can get revenge as she feels betrayed.

It doesn’t end well as we see her breaking down in tears in footage from the season ahead.

Meanwhile, Mohamed has started a completely new life without her but is stunned by an unexpected visit.

The other couples taking part in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 are Loren and Alexei from Season 3, Russ and Paola from Season 1 and Chantel and Pedro also from Season 4.

In the premiere Paola and Russ find it hard to adapt when she moves to Miami to work on her modeling career while he stays in Oklahoma, and Alexei and Loren’s relationship comes under pressure when she starts missing NYC.

Chantel and Pedro have to deal with the aftermath of betraying her family, and they try to find a way to show them more about his Dominican heritage.

Watch a trailer for the season below:

Who's ready?! #90DayFiance Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Wednesday, June 21, 2017

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.