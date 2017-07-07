Ancient Aliens looks at the truth behind The Majestic 12

This week Ancient Aliens examines the mysteries of The Majestic Twelve.

Sometimes known as MJ-12, many conspiracy theorist believe this group was formed back in 1947 by U.S. President Harry S. Truman in order to recover and examine various extraterrestrial objects, including perhaps downed or found UFOs.

The theories stem from a series of documents that were said to have been leaked from inside the government. These contained details of the group, explaining that it was made up of various military expert and scientists.

However, the FBI examined the documents and declared that they were fake. Never the less the theories have remained popular and have made it in to various forms of popular culture.

Even as late as the 1990s new documents emerged claiming to have more information about the 12, but again these were seen to be a hoax.

A few theorists also think the whole thing, including the leaks, were part of a government misinformation campaign.

