Ancient Aliens asks: What are Akashic records?

This week Ancient Aliens takes a look at the theories surrounding Akashic records.

Those that subscribe to the idea of Akashic records believe that every human event, word, emotion and thought are stored in another plane. But they believe that this plane of existence can be accessed through meditation and other forms of deep concentration.

The origin of the name is in Sanskrit and come from Akasha, meaning atmosphere or in Hindi Akash also means heaven or the sky.

The theories started around the middle of the 18th century with H.P. Bavatsky talking about life force that she called the “indestructible tablets of the astral light.”

In 1883 Alfred Percy Sinnett wrote a book called Esoteric Buddhism and he directly referred to the “records of the Akasa.”

However, various theosophical ideas and concepts date back many hundreds or even thousands of years, from the Jewish mysticism of Kabbalah to the beliefs of the ancient Egyptians.

There has never been any scientific proof of the records and all the accounts of accessing the information remain anecdotal.

