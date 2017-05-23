Amy Roloff gets emotional over Zach and Jeremy’s babies on Little People, Big World

Amy Roloff gets emotional about her sons Zach and Jeremy having babies on tonight’s Little People, Big World, saying the act of birth is a “miracle”.

Her loving moment comes as she and ex-husband Matt share a meal with Zach and his wife Tori, and Jeremy and his wife Audrey.

Both couples are expecting new arrivals on the show — with tonight’s scene filmed before Zach and Tori gave birth to their first child, son Jackson Kyle, earlier this month on May 12.

Jeremy and Audrey are expecting their first child, a daughter, in September.

Amy gets emotional in the clip below as she looks to the future and praises her sons’ choices of partners, telling them: “You both are going to be great dads, and I think you’ve picked wonderful women that are going to be wonderful moms. ”

Talking to Zach and Tori, she then says: “What I think with you two though — I mean we always talk about [whether it will be] a little person, average sized…whatever. It’s a baby, what a miracle! ”

She tells them: “It’s going to be so loved.”

Dad Mat says: “It’s going to be adorable either way. ”

The couple have not yet revealed whether their child has dwarfism like dad Zach. Mom Tori is average sized.

Here are the pair with baby Jackson Kyle after his birth:

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Also on this week’s Little People, Big World a sudden tragedy and unexpected news mean the couple have to dramatically change their vision for their family.

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Audrey make a decision about where they want to be to raise their family, and Amy starts on her journey towards financial independence away from the Roloff’s farm.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.