Amy and Steve head to Dumfries, Virginia, where a long-dead widow rests uneasy on The Dead Files

This week on the The Dead Files Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Dumfries, Va., where a violent female spirit is out to hurt the living.

Dumfries is a small town of just under 5000 people that dates right back to 1690 and was founded by Scotsman John Graham, who named it after the Scottish border town where he was born.

Weems–Botts House Museum provides a background to the history of the town but the house itself also has some stories behind it, including reports of paranormal activity.

The house once belonged to Mason Locke Weems, who was George Washington’s first biographer and to attorney Benjamin Botts who defended Aaron Burr.

Over the years several people have reported strange activity, including books flying about and doors opening on their own.

Steve looks into the real history of the museum to see if there is anything traumatic in its past that could be causing the current manifestations.

Meantime Amy finds herself in contact with a female spirit that she thinks is pretty dangerous to the living.

The Dead Files airs Saturdays at 10:00 PM on Travel Channel.