Amy and Chris get cosy on Little People, Big World

This week on Little People, Big World, Amy and Chris take things further and they enjoy a short vacation with each other at a cabin.

Amy opens up about her feelings for Chris, though she still has a little bit of doubt in the back of her mind. Part of her thinks she is a good catch but another part is aware that she is a little different and as she puts it why someone would choose her diamond in the rough over the much prettier diamonds available.

Later Amy and Chris are also on vacation and get cosy after some wine and star gazing from the bed in their cabin, though not all goes smoothly.

Meantime, Zach and Tori head off on a ‘babymoon’ vacation weekend as they celebrate their happy state.

Also on this episode, Matt and Caryn try to find a time to date and work plus Jeremy and Audrey share their big news with the family.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on TLC.