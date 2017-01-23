Amina gives birth to her baby and Peter wants another chance with Tara on Love & Hip Hop

This week on Love & Hip Hop, Amina gives birth to her baby and will Tara give Peter another chance?

Amina finally gives birth to her baby, which is Peter’s tenth! Back when baby Bronx was born Peter was posting on social media but it looks like his interest in Amina was short-lived.

Peter is now busy chatting to Tara about her book on self-help and positive thoughts. It looks like he wants to get back into her good books, but whether she is likely to respond remains to be seen. She certainly seems to think he needs some help!

Tara says the greatest thing Peter has ever given her is their baby boy, but she has been moving on with her life and part of that was writing The Goddess Potential.

Peter says he really digs the book and he’s very proud of her and he says he loves her.

Tara gets angry and upset, saying who is he to humiliate her and bring all these feelings back. She says that there is zero trust and that Peter is still in a bad place.

Also on this week’s episode, Tommy sends Cardi a letter and Papoose gets a surprise present from Remy Ma.

Watch Love & Hip Hop – Creepin’ Back at 8 PM on VH1.