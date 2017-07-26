Ami Brown cancer battle: Why isn’t Alaskan Bush People on this week and when does it return?

Alaskan Bush People will not air this week as fans await further news about Ami Brown’s cancer battle.

The break in the season comes because Discovery’s annual Shark Week event is taking place, with shark documentary The Lost Cage airing tonight at 9/8c in its place.

The series will also not air next week as Discovery screens episodes of Naked and Afraid, the new season of which starts this Sunday.

Television programming often faces breaks in the summer when people are enjoying vacations and are spending more time outdoors — meaning they are not sat in front of their televisions so much.

Last week’s episode of Alaskan Bush People saw Ami Brown find out she was facing a gruelling 12-week cancer treatment plan after being diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer.

The plan included six weeks of radiation five days a week, followed by a four-hour chemotherapy session once a week for the remainder of the treatment period.

The episode also saw eldest son Matt injured in an explosion before he had to be evacuated and taken to hospital suffering a head injury.

Treatment Options #ICYMI: Last week on Alaskan Bush People, the family discussed Ami's treatment options. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Saturday, July 22, 2017

Alaskan Bush People returns August 9 at 9/8c on Discovery.