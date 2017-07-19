Ami Brown awaits cancer treatment options as Matt injured on new Alaskan Bush People episode

Ami Brown awaits more information about her treatment options as she battles cancer on this week’s Alaskan Bush People — in an episode which also sees Matt injured in an explosion.

As Ami waits to find out what her choices are when it comes to potential treatment, the episode sees the children getting ready to head to Alaska to help Matt start the huge job of packing up Browntown.

However, Matt is then badly injured in a blast which means that Bear, Rain and Bird must struggle to do the work without his help.

The episode is titled Weight of the Wolfpack, and Discovery’s full description reads: “As Ami awaits treatment options, the kids prepare to join Matt in Alaska to begin packing up Browntown.

“However, after an accidental explosion leaves Matt injured, Bear, Rain and Bird must begin the difficult work on the homestead shorthanded.”

We told earlier in the season how Matt was reportedly injured after a mason jar filled with gunpowder exploded in his fridge.

After suffering a severe head injury, he had to be evacuated and rushed to hospital. It was reported he needed nine stitches in his head.

Footage released ahead of the season showed cameras rolling as a dramatic radio conversation took place with one responder saying: “This is safety, do you need a medic?”

A woman’s voice then replied: “I copy, I copy you, we need a medic right now.”

Cameras then captured Matt receiving emergency treatment on the floor of the cabin, before being taken away on a gurney with a bloody bandage wrapped around his head.

Determination Doesn't Guarantee Survival Life in the bush has always depended on faith, family, and hard work. Next week is an all-new episode of Alaskan Bush People. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Thursday, June 15, 2017

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery. There will be no episode next week as it’s Shark Week.