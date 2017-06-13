American Pickers meets the ‘Queen of Fortune’ in Louisiana tonight!

Are you a fan of old-time arcade games?

Tonight’s American Pickers on History takes us to The Bayou State of Louisiana as Mike and Frank road trip to find a collection of Americana for fun and games.

The pickers are looking for quality classic rare artifacts and national treasures they can wheel and deal with collectors as they visit…and then haul back the goods to one of two antique shops.

Sometimes the picking is so good, the items make it to their personal collections!

As it goes with many picks, Mike and Frank often have to dig through boxes or piles stacked in warehouses. Tonight they search for classic games from American carnivals and boardwalks, in the episode titled, Queen of Fortune.

As History describes, the picking tonight is “red, hot and blue” as Mike finds a classic Gypsy Grandma, the queen of arcade games who is a collectible unicorn. “Grandma” is a mechanical fortune-teller that bestows fortunes upon those who drop a dime.

The Genco Gypsy Grandma dress according to experts usually has a purple skirt with a red or gold satin blouse. On the front of the box that holds her, the glass says either “It’s Amazing” or “It’s Amazing SHE Actually HANDS YOU YOUR FORTUNE” according to Pinrepair.com.

American Pickers airs on Mondays at 9PM on History Channel.