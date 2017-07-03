Amber Portwood lashes out over Matt Baier on Teen Mom OG reunion

Amber Portwood lashes out over her relationship with Matt Baier on this week’s first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

Last week we saw how bad a place their relationship was in when Matt went to take a lie detector test.

We’d guess that if your level of trust has gone so much that you’re checking each other’s phones or having to take a lie detector test, then something is really wrong at the heart of your relationship or your communication is just really bad.

Matt passed most of the questions on the test but on one key question — about making sexual advances — he failed and Amber reacted exactly how you’d expect.

This week she’s in the mood to express how she feels about it all on the Finale Special: Check-Up With Dr. Drew – Part One, and it’s not pretty.

Amber & Matt Sneak TONIGHT: What does Dr. Drew have to say about Amber and Matt's current relationship status? 😳 Don't miss Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG Reunion at 9/8c on MTV! Posted by Teen Mom on Monday, July 3, 2017

Meantime, Maci Bookout has her own problems as she has to face up to the reality of Ryan Edwards and his relationship with drugs.

And the moms also talk about what’s new in their lives and where their kids are at.

Catelynn, Amber, Maci Catch-Up Find out what's new in the Moms' lives, what their kids are up to, + SO much more TOMORROW on Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG Reunion at 9/8c! 💕 Posted by Teen Mom on Sunday, July 2, 2017

Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.