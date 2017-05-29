Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell struggle with loss on Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra both struggle with loss on this week’s episode, as emotions run high while the pair and Maci Bookout travel to Puerto Rico with their other halves.

Amber breaks down in tears as the group gather one morning when the subject of her late dad, who she cared for as he battled alcoholism, comes up in conversation.

She tells producer Kerthy Fix after shedding tears over her loss and walking away from the group: “He told me he had eight months to live, he f****** lived for ten years.

“He was in pain every f****** day and that man stayed alive and told me he was waiting for me to get married and s***.”

Her fiance Matt Baier — who was recently cleared over claims he cheated on Amber by a lie detector test — tells the others: “It hits her sometimes. It’ll hit her out of nowhere and it breaks her heart.”

Meanwhile, Catelynn also struggles with emotions when the group start talking about postpartum depression and the conversation moves on to her daughter Carly, who she gave up for adoption when she was just 16.

She says: “I could have been super selfish and brought her home and not give a f*** about her future.” But it all becomes too much as she stands up and walks away from the group for some alone time on the beach.

Tyler tells the other: “She gets bothered by Carly. She tries to be happy, but it bothers her bad. She’s got a lot of guilt.”

He adds: “When you’re 16 your so scared and you place a child [into adoption], and then you’re 24 and you have one that you actually raise and you’re like ‘wow, I could have a seven-year-old/eight-year-old running around…it just makes you question everything, you know.”

Also on this week’s Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout wants to help Ryan deal with his problems but finds it difficult, while Farrah Abraham is asked to speak about her businesses at the SXSW festival.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.