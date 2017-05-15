Amber gets emotional as she tries on wedding dress on Teen Mom OG

This week on Teen Mom OG, Amber tries on a wedding dress and gets emotional as she sees herself in it for the first time.

Her friend asks her how she feels but Amber gets emotional and can hardly talk. The store assistant asks her if it feels more real now and she can only nod, clearly she’s realising the magnitude of what getting married means.

However, as they empathise and tell her it is OK to cry, Amber seems to get a little annoyed and demands to get out of the dress right away.

Meantime, Tyler is feeling more positive about Butch getting better and Farrah has some questions about her mom’s interactions with her fiance.

Also on this episode, how will Ryan’s family react when they find out about Maci wanting to stop Bentley visiting Jen and Larry in their house?

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.