Amanda breaks down as Andrea struggles with Tiny Twins’ future on Little Women: Atlanta

Amanda Salinas breaks down on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta — when sister Amanda reveals she’s struggling to commit to their future together in business as the Tiny Twins.

The episode sees the entire Little Women: Atlanta cast go on a cruise in the Bahamas, but Amanda then makes it known that she is finding it hard being away from her family.

She tells Amanda: “I cannot be doing all this travelling and being away from my kids.”

But Amanda breaks down as she sees their future together crumbling before her very eyes.

She breaks into tears as she says: “I can’t do this on my own!”

Andrea is torn between business and family. Can the tiny twins go on with only 1/2 of their duo?

Meanwhile, also on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta, Tanya and Andrea bond over their shared family situations, while Monie struggles to see a future for her and Morlin.

There's going to be some Bahama drama this Wednesday night.

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.