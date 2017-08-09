Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown reveals heartbreak in emotional messages

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown has revealed he is struggling with a broken heart, in emotional messages posted on his Instagram.

He posted two messages on the site, with the first showing a picture of him and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

The website Inquisitr told how a message, which was later removed, revealed he was thinking of quitting social media after seemingly being “blocked” by the one person who he wanted to follow him.

He said: “I might quit social media altogether the only friend I wanted to follow me in the first place I guess blocked me I do appreciate all the friends I’ve made trying to regain my best one I lost But after FB it’s just not very fun anymore not good bey just see y’all later keep up the cool posts God bless you all have fun and laugh often your Instagram friend Gabe. Lots of love to everyone.”

A second, posted the following morning, thanked fans for their support and told them how he was feeling more positive.

But he added: “If anyone sees my best BFF friend forever tell her hey for me I still think she’s amazing beautiful and so cool.”

The Brown family are currently going through a tough time as matriarch Ami undergoes treatment for lung cancer in California.

This week’s episode shows her starting her treatment, and also reveals what has happened to the family’s boat the Integrity.

It also shows Matt returning from Alaska to California after being injured in an explosion at the family’s “Browntown” homestead.

One scene also sees the Raine and Bird collecting Devil’s Club to take back to California for their mom.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.