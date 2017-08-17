Alaskan Bush People’s Brown family moving to Colorado

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People are moving to Colorado, it was revealed on last night’s episode.

The family initially moved to California from their homestead on Alaska’s Chichagof Island so matriarch Ami Brown could undergo treatment for cancer.

It had already been rumored that the family were moving to Colorado after pictures emerged of some of the family members in the state.

And on last night’s episode of the Discovery show it was confirmed that was where the family are looking to move to.

The reveal came when patriarch Billy Brown met up with a friend who told him about a 40-acre plot in Colorado.

He then told the rest of the family that California was not an option, before pointing to Colorado on a map.

The family, who also bid their final farewell to their Alaskan homestead Browntown on last night’s episode, appeared excited about their new adventure.

Next week is the season finale of Alaskan Bush People. It comes after online reports claimed Ami’s cancer had worsened, progressing from stage 3b to stage 4.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.