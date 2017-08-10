Alaskan Bush People’s Brown family are on social media: Here’s where to find them

Several members of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People are on social media — and have been using it more after leaving Alaska as mom Ami undergoes treatment for cancer.

But where can you find them? Not all members of the family do use social networking sites, but others use Facebook, Instagram and Twitter where you can catch up with their latest posts.

The family members known to use social media are Bam Bam, Gabe, and Rain. There are also accounts set up using the names of the other siblings, but these are fan accounts.

The most active of the three is Rain, who regularly posts updates on her Twitter as well as on her Instagram, where she often adds videos of her singing and pictures of herself and her family.

Happy birthday Noah!!! Thanks for the cake! May all your wishes come true! #staystrong #stayhappy #happybirthday A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Rain also recently started a YouTube channel, where she said she was going to add her first video on August 10.

Meanwhile, Bam Bam, who uses his full name Joshua Bam Bam Brown on social media, has both a Facebook and a Twitter page.

He recently took to both to post a poignant picture of the Brown family gathered around mom Ami as she battles cancer.

Bam Bam also has an Instagram page but it’s currently set to private.

Gabe is only active on Instagram, where he recently told how he was struggling with a broken heart. He often posts pictures of himself and other family members, and interacts with fans.

My favorite ❤️biggest brother.🙋🏻‍♂️😋 A post shared by Gabrielsbrown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

He also recently discovered Snapchat…

A post shared by Gabrielsbrown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Make sure to follow the Alaskan Bush People stars on social media to get their latest updates.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.