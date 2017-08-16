Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown’s cancer has worsened reports claim

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown’s cancer has worsened, progressing to stage 4, according to online reports.

An admin on the Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page — which regularly posts updates about what the Brown family get up to behind the scenes — made the claim in response to a query from a fan.

It was posted as part of a thread attached to a recent picture of Ami, husband Billy and son Gabe — with Ami in a wheelchair.

When someone said she had stage 3 cancer, as was previously reported, the admin wrote: “Now it’s stage 4 in both lungs and inoperable.”

Stage 4 cancer patients have a five-year survival rate of less than 10 per cent. Despite the claim, there have been no official updates about Ami’s cancer prognosis.

The Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page also reports that the family have moved to Colorado with filming taking place there.

They also say that Noah Brown is no longer involved in the show.

Noah is not with the family filming in Colorado this season and has walked away from the show. Noah and Rhain fan out pic at the San Diego Zoo. Posted by Alaskan Bush people Exposed on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Monsters and Critics has not been able to verify the above reports, but has reached out to Discovery for comment.

Tonight’s Alaskan Bush People sees the Browns bid their final farewells to their Alaskan homestead Browntown.

This Wednesday on Alaskan Bush People Tomorrow: The sound of the Bush when no one's there to hear it. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

The location of where they’ve moved to is also revealed.

Where in the world will the Browns move next? Take your guess and find out on tomorrow's all-new episode! Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.