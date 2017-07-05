Alaskan Bush People receive ‘huge outpouring’ of support after Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis

The makers of Alaskan Bush People say they have received a “huge outpouring” of support for the Brown family after matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis.

We told last week how fans have been rallying behind the Browns after it was revealed on last week’s episode that Ami was battling stage 3 lung cancer, possibly stage 4.

Producers on the Discovery show also set up their own special webpage for fans to send in their support through messages and fan art.

And they revealed they have been flooded with messages from viewers paying tribute to the family and what the Browns and their way of life mean to people at home.

The news comes as this week’s episode sees the Brown family shaken once again when they receive a major diagnosis.

The news pushes them towards a decision that could see them closing down Browntown, their homestead in the Alaskan wilderness, forever.

One message of support, from viewer Dan McDonough, explained that the reason he thought the family were so well-loved was because they demonstrated unity.

The family are known for sticking together whatever is thrown at them and always putting each other first.

Dan said: “Sometimes I sit back and think, ‘Why am I so obsessed with this show that I keep watching week after week, season after season?’

“Then the answer hits me…unity.”

He added in words directed at the family as they face their darkest hour: “Use that unity. It will keep you strong during Ami’s illness.”

Hundreds of letters have been pouring in for the family. A special "thank you" to fan Dan McDonough for the reminder about Unity. ❤️To send your own letter, visit Discovery.com/LettersToTheBrowns Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Saturday, July 1, 2017

Another message, from fan Betty Jo, said: “My husband and I have watched your show since it started. It is one of our favorite shows. My heart breaks with your family. My prayers and well wishes are with you all.”

A special "thank you" to fan Betty Jo for the well wishes. We've received a huge outpouring of notes for the Brown family. Send your own letter at Discovery.com/LettersToTheBrowns Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Monday, July 3, 2017

Others offered their support in comments on the webpage, with some also referencing the accident that Ami’s eldest son Matt Brown is involved in this season where he is injured in an explosion.

One viewer, Jamie H, said: “Stay strong Brown family! We’re all with you on this journey. You got this Ami!”

Another, Lynda Hyde, said: “I really respect what the show is about – the respect for wildlife, prioritizing family, working to make your life the way you want it – and I hope to live a similar lifestyle some day, and you’ve really inspired me.

“So, assuming any of you actually get a chance to read this, I hope you’re all doing ok, especially Ami and Matt. God bless.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.