Alaskan Bush People family gather round Ami Brown in poignant family photo

Alaskan Bush People’s Joshua Bam Bam Brown has shared a poignant photo of his family showing them gathered around mom Ami, who is currently battling cancer.

The picture, posted to both Bam Bam’s Facebook and Twitter pages, showed the Browns standing and sitting together around a tree along with their dog Mr. Cupcake and a rugby ball.

Also featured in the photo are Noah’s partner Rhain Merrill, who it’s been reported he may have recently married, and Bam Bam’s girlfriend Allison Kagan.

From left to right in the photo are Rhain, Noah, Bam Bam, Alli, Ami, Snowbird, Matt, Billy, Bear and Rain. The only family member missing from the photo is Gabe, who it’s believed may be behind the camera.

A touching caption written by Bam Bam alongside the photo reads simply: “#Family.”

The photo was shared by Bam Bam last week, and comes a month after he posted another photo showing Alli and Ami together in a kitchen.

He said in a heartfelt message alongside it: “So grateful for my girlfriend Alli. I’m blessed that she is here with my family. She and my mom are truly inspiring. Love conquers all.”

So grateful for my girlfriend Alli. I'm blessed that she is here with my family.

She and my mom are truly inspiring.

Love conquers all. pic.twitter.com/LKZsvxkipI — Joshua Bam Bam Brown (@JoshBamBamBrown) June 30, 2017

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus due to Shark Week airing on Discovery.

This season has been a hard one for the family after Ami’s diagnosis with stage 3B lung cancer, and Matt being in injured in an explosion.

Alaskan Bush People returns on August 9 at 9/8c on Discovery.