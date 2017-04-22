Alana De La Garza’s family over the MOON with creation on Playhouse Masters

Playhouse Masters’ blew the expectations of star client Alana De La Garza and her family into orbit on tonight’s episode of the TLC series — by building a breathtaking playhouse based on an observatory.

We all know Alana as Clara Seger in the CBS series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

But in tonight’s Playhouse Masters, she plays herself, a totally gobsmacked mom of two adorable kids who get the coolest playhouse around!

The show’s stars Tyson and Audy Leavitt have nervously been working on the new playhouse, and in our exclusive clip, Alana and her family head out to the backyard as they hide their eyes before the big reveal.

Audy tells us in the clip that she was very anxious about this build, but Alana and her husband’s reactions after they see it calms all her fears.

Alana wanted to inspire a love of science in her kids by creating the observatory-themed playhouse that is both educational and whimsical.

The result really is out of this world…

Playhouse Masters airs Saturdays at 10/9c on TLC.