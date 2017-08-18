Al Franken, Penn Jillette and Gavin Newsom on Real Time with Bill Maher

On tonight’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill welcomes back Senator Al Franken to the show as the top interview guest.

Franken had canceled his last guest appearance on Real Time over Maher’s joke to Senator Ben Sasse about being a “house n*****” that fell flat and created a controversy.

Clarifying his feelings after the fact, Franken was interviewed on SiriusXM show Alter Family Politics Emily Lazar, and said: “He’s [Bill Maher] not a racist…I don’t think he’s a racist.

“But I think he just used a word that white people have no business using and he should know that.”

When asked if he would go on Real Time again as a booked guest, Franken reponded: “Yeah, I expect so. Sure.”

Magician Penn Jillette is the mid-show interview guest. He has performed live shows with partner Teller in Las Vegas for 46 weeks of the year.

His CW television series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! started Season 4 on July 13. The premise of the series sees new magicians perform tricks in hopes of stumping the duo. Acts that succeed will open for them at their Las Vegas show.

Jillette’s book Presto, about his 100-lb weight loss, was published last summer.

The roundtable guests are political analyst Amy Holmes and Cal. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is running for governor of California and is hitting the political trail to cover all the issues that the enormous state faces — including water, a high-speed rail line, and immigration reform.

Newsom feels California must lead the resistance to the regressive environmental policies of the current administration, and that the next governor of California must oppose the social agenda of President Trump.

The sole conservative on the show is political analyst Holmes. She is a frequent guest on Fox News and recently analyzed the departure of three CEO executives from the president’s council.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.