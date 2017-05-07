Adored and missed: ABC looks back at The Last 100 Days of Diana

Tonight, ABC will examine the life and loves of the late Princess Diana — almost 20 years after she passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris.

The two-hour special, hosted by former ABC News Nightline co-anchor Martin Bashir, will help us understand better where Diana was mentally and how she lived prior to her death.

There are moments in history that most who are alive remember like it was yesterday. The sudden August 31, 1997, death of Diana — a royal who was adored and loved the world over, even by people who thought little of the royal classes — is still a shock most have not forgotten.

This well-born young woman became the mother of Prince Charles’s two sons, William and Harry.

But her storybook marriage became a freefall of publicized unhappiness as she went through phases of trying to extricate herself from Charles and the royals.

His affection for Camilla Parker Bowles was noted by Diana in a famous 1995 interview with Bashir, where she said: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Not content to stay hidden after their split, Diana found a worthy set of causes that endeared her to millions across the globe.

Then in 1997, it seemed she finally found personal happiness with worldly rich playboy Dodi Al Fayed.

Twenty years after her death, ABC News will examine her final weeks in the Last 100 Days of Diana, which were stunning in their development.

The special revisits a doting mother who loved her two boys, a lonely woman scorned in her royal marriage, and a phoenix who rose from the ashes of all this misery to champion AIDS victims and those injured by land mines.

It also looks back at the day she took a fatal car ride in Paris, before dying in a gruesome high-speed crash with her lover.

Diana was a modern day Jackie-O to many Americans. Watch some of the interviews from ABC’s The Last 100 Days of Diana in the clip below:

The Last 100 Days of Diana, hosted by Martin Bashir, airs tonight at 9/8c on ABC.