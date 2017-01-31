Adela King gets mistaken for hooker on Ladies of London

Ladies of London pal Adela King was left stunned after a taxi driver mistook her for a hooker!

The fashion designer and model speaks about the incident in footage from this week’s episode of the Bravo show.

The incident took place while Adela was taking a cab to join Caroline Stanbury and Sophie Stanbury for a slumber party at the luxury 5-star Westbury Hotel in the city’s posh Mayfair area.

The pair decide to have the get-together as a send-off for Caroline before she heads with her family for her new life in Dubai.

But when Adela arrives she spills the beans on just exactly what her taxi driver thought she was doing when he dropped her off at the hotel.

She says: “The taxi driver thought I was a hooker! Literally.”

Caroline doesn’t have much sympathy, as she adds: “Well, look at you!”

Adela then reveals in an interview with producers: “I’ve never been mistaken for a hooker before, but I have been mistaken for a Hooters girl. The taxi driver in Las Vegas dropped me off at the Hooters Hotel and asked me if I was about to start my shift. Which I took as a complement, as I was 35 at the time.”

Ladies of London airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.