Adam Ruins Everything takes on Christmas with the right balance of humor and history

Adam Ruins Everything is taking on our beloved Christmas!

In a touching and funny look at our holiday run amuck by consumerism and excess, Adam Conover and his “sister” Rhea (Rhea Butcher) go back in time tonight and reveal why we do what we do.

They also remind us that time with family and friends — and fellowship with those around us — are the best gifts of all. Not a rushed store-bought item stuffed in a box for giving’s sake.

The episode sees Adam give us an earful about the truth behind the day some actually think is the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Not so! Did you know the American Temperance movement sobered the image of a drunken Santa up back in the day?

The European precursors to Santa gave us Krampus and other Germanic nightmares. The Dutch had their St. Nicholas, who has a black companion — a former slave named Peter.

Actually, Santa’s early history was pretty horrific and gruesome as Adam and Rhea reveal as they take us on a “Bah Humbug” tour of our coming holiday!

Ho ho…huh? Adam teaches Rhea that the story of the real St. Nick is a lot creepier than she thought, while modern Santa was created by commercialism only a century ago.

Adam also illustrates why the act of gift-giving actually hurts the economy, and how films like It’s A Wonderful Life became popular due to public domain laws, and TV stations’ tight budgets for programming.

This is the story of the true meaning of Christmas…so it begins. We enter Rhea’s home where Adam is driving her crazy while she is frantically trying to make a perfect holiday tableau for their parents due any minute.

Adam shows Rhea and us viewers that most of our Christmas traditions have pagan beginnings. Using Rhea to tell the story, Adam’s festive special employs animation and recreated moments to give us insight into why we have a tree and why we give gifts.

He shows us the Roman holiday Saturnalia and Yule, the Northern European holiday meant to cheer up depressed Scandinavians and how they were all melded into Jesus’s birthday celebration, even though he wasn’t born on December 25.

Puritans actually banned Christmas when they arrived in the New World.

It then changed in the 19th century, as the immigrants that shaped America made it a huge holiday. Pagan roots and drunken raucous traditions that Christians like the Puritans hated are what shaped our modern Christmas.

It’s A Wonderful Life was a total flop when released, until “cheapskate” TV stations began airing the film — which became public domain after many years — and the American public ate it up with a spoon.

“Gift giving actually destroys up to 20 billion dollars a year,” says Adam. He then uses economist Joel Waldfogel who explains that the expression “it’s the thought that counts” is utter hogwash, and on average that gifts are less valuable to the recipients.

He also argues that gifts from parents and aunts and uncles are pretty much a useless exercise in waste. Giving smarter is the answer — gift cards, wish lists and allowing the recipient to chose their gift so that the maximum impact is given.

Even snow is debunked as Adam shows snowflakes are simple six-sided prisms and pretty much similar when up in the clouds, only becoming unique as they fall and travel through different atmospheres.

