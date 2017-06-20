Adam makes out with Malia on Below Deck Mediterranean

Wes walton is left feeling sore on this week’s Below Deck Mediterranean — after chef Adam Glick finally gets what he wants and makes out with Malia White.

The pair lock lips as fireworks light up the night sky with the Sirocco moored in Croatia.

It comes after Malia and Wes got close earlier in the season.

Also this episode, chief stew Hannah Ferrier ends up smitten when an attractive bachelor charters the superyacht.

She’s also pissed at Christine “Bugsy” Drake for not having her back after her run-in with Adam.

Meanwhile, after Adam’s repeated bungles in the kitchen — onions, anyone?…sorry, did you say ONIONS? — Captain Sandy Yawn says she wants to fire him.

However, bad news — she can’t find anyone to replace him. He then tries to keep his job by serving up a difficult seven-course meal for the guests.

We also see Bobby Giancola get some special attention from one of the guests, while Max Hagley waits nervously for his girlfriend to arrive.

And one of the guests gets so drunk he falls asleep — on the toilet!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.