Abby Lee Miller’s company left with uncertain future before sentencing on Dance Moms

Abby Lee Miller leaves the mothers questioning the future of the ALDC on this week’s Dance Moms — as she decides to fly to Europe a week before her sentencing.

The episode, titled Abby Flies the Coop, sees the coach preparing for what was set to be her last competition before she was sent to prison for financial crimes.

The mothers first fall out with her when she decides to base the girls’ routine on being vegan. We also see Kendall, Brynn and Kalani going up against each other with solo performances.

Then the Abby Lee Dance Company bid Abby a farewell for what could be the last time as she flies across the Atlantic for a trip in the days leading up to her court appearance.

Abby had an initial sentencing hearing on January 20 this year, and was then set to find out how long she’d be spending in prison in a second hearing on February 24.

However, this was then postponed to May 8 so the Dance Moms star could travel to Mexico for business.

She is currently serving 366 days in prison.

Only one more competition for Abby, but the show must go on! Posted by Dance Moms on Monday, August 7, 2017

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.