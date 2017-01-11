Abby gets fired over gigolo scandal and hubby sex in Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Abby McCarthy gets fired as Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce returns for Season 3 — as she faces the fallout of her gigolo scandal and writing about having sex with ex Jake.

In the clip below as she faces the music at online magazine SheShe despite an emotional plea as to why her liaisons are all just water under the bridge.

The end of last season saw gigolo Carl reveal in an article all sorts of things about her personal life which she revealed to him during their rendezvous earlier in the season.

But as Season 3 begins, Abby insists it really doesn’t matter — and in fact that and the face she had sex with Jake (Paul Adelstein) are a good thing, because it’s all part of the process of divorce.

Abby tells her editor: “That is why my time with the gigolo is nothing to be afraid of. In fact it is in asset. When Carl accused me of loneliness, of desperation, that’s just what men do when they meet independent women of a certain age.

“That is the story they want to tell. But don’t we become more human because of our mistakes? My brand becomes more valuable as I become more authentic.

After being booted out of SheShe, Season 3 of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce sees Abby try her hand at writing romance novels, and she also starts getting inspired by her son’s dishy baseball coach Mike, played by James Lesure.

The other ladies also all have to deal with big changes at home and at work. Delia (Necar Zadegan) has doubts about whether she is in fact marriage material, while Jo finds honey where she makes her money by dabbling with her head baker — and sex addict — Scott (Will Kemp).

Barbara (Retta) has a new man in her life, and gets a new role at SheShe, and Phoebe (Beau Garett) has to deal with the fallout of rushing into getting married to J.D (Aaron Staton).

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.