90 Day Fiance exclusive: Loren’s emotional encounter with girl who has Tourette’s

On tonight’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Loren Brovarnik is using her platform in the series to be an advocate for people struggling with Tourette’s syndrome as she meets a young woman with the condition.

In our exclusive clip below, Loren meets Tourette Association’s Youth Ambassador Program (TAA) ambassador Grace and her father, Thomas, who both take time out at the meeting to speak with Loren.

The trio all bond over their shared neurological disorder and the vexing challenges.

Since the fourth grade, Grace has been dealing with a severe case of Tourette’s. She unflinchingly shares the heartbreaking details of how life has been for her since she was diagnosed and she tells Loren that her tics have made her feel like “a weirdo” and have made school life quite difficult.

This recounting of her daily life and social obstacles affects Loren, who tears up while speaking with Grace.

She tells us her thoughts in a separate interview and says: “I am almost 30 years-old. Seeing kids half my age be so confident with it [Tourette’s]…it gives me comfort with who I am and my Tourette’s.”

Throughout Season 1, Loren tried to hide her Tourette syndrome twitches but it was eventually revealed. Emboldened by an outpouring of support since the secret was let out, Loren now acts as a passionate advocate who raises awareness about the nervous system disorder.

In a bid to connect with Grace and Thomas, Loren gives them her experiences sharing her fears and concerns.

Loren reveals that her husband Alexei “freaked out” when he learned there was a chance she could pass the disorder along genetically.

Tourette’s is passed down in families, and there is a 50/50 chance that Loren and Alexei’s future children could be born with the disorder.

Hopefully, Alexei will be more supportive and reassuring to Loren as the episode unfolds.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC