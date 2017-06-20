9-year-old Celine Tam blows away America’s Got Talent singing My Heart Will Go On

Celine Tam might only be nine — but her voice is bigger than you can possibly imagine.

Watch the clip below of the singing prodigy from Hong Kong blowing away the audience and judges on tonight’s America’s Got Talent with her rendition of My Heart Will Go On.

Celine has a younger sister called Dion and her family are all huge Celine Dion fans, hence the choice of both her name and song.

After introducing herself and explaining all her links to the star, she starts to sing and immediately leaves the audience stunned with the power of her voice.

Simon Cowell can’t help but smile in awe while Heidi Klum throws her hands up in the air in amazement.

When Celine then steps her already incredible song up to another level the audience rise to their feet in unison, with the performance moving some of them to tears.

Her parents look on proudly from the side of the stage, with her father holding her sister in his hands.

Watch the full video of Celine’s audition below — and prepare to be amazed.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.