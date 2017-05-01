7 Little Johnstons gears up for new season with look back at first year

7 Little Johnstons is back for a third season tomorrow but tonight TLC is airing a special looking back at the show’s initial double-season run in 2015.

The show will have been off air for 17 months when it returns Tuesday (May 2), so a lot will have changed for The Johnstons — a family of seven who all have achondroplasia dwarfism.

In the special tonight the family look back at the most memorable moments from Season 1, which aired from March to April 2015, and Season 2, which aired from November to December that same year.

The show follows mom and dad Amber and Trent Johnston and their five children: their biological kids Jonah, 16, and Elizabeth, 14, as well as Anna, 15, Emma, 11, and Alex, 10, who are all adopted.

The last episode of Season 2 saw the family getting ready for Alex’s tonsillectomy which had them worried after he stopped breathing under anesthesia during an MRI.

In Tuesday’s Season 3 premiere, he undergoes another MRI after being diagnosed with central apnea, a condition where you stop breathing while sleeping, to see if he needs to undergo brain surgery.

Meanwhile, Jonah wants to get his driving license and Anna is set to get her learner’s permit.

7 Little Johnstons: A Little Look Back airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. The new season starts Tuesday, May 2, at 10/9c.