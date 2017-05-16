7 Little Johnstons exclusive: Trent’s surprise party takes toll on family’s nerves

Tonight on TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons, mom Amber and the kids hold a surprise party for Trent’s 40th birthday — but preparing for it leaves them as nervous wrecks!

Watch our exclusive clip below as we see Trent about to walk into the room right before the bash.

He still appears completely unaware of what’s about to happen, but the lead-up almost got the better of some of the Johnston clan…

In the clip, we see Trent driving a car with Jonah riding shotgun. Trent appears confused about what’s going on as he is asking Jonah loads of questions.

But it is apparent that Jonah, who knows everything, is not comfortable telling fibs, as he’s seen seen squirming uncomfortably in his seat.

In a lineup interview with his siblings, Jonah confirms this fact and says: “The car ride went pretty shaky on the way to the party just because my dad had questions…and I didn’t have answers for him.”

In a separate interview, mom Amber gives us the detailed scoop on her hard work planning and preparing her husband’s party.

We then see footage of friends and family waiting at the venue. Amber — who last week saw son Alexundergo brain surgery — says: “My nerves definitely started setting in probably about 15-20 minutes before he got there.”

She adds: “My plan was, that I was gonna go out and ask him to come inside and help me get this table, so when he would come inside to help me get the table, everybody was ready to shout ‘Surprise!’

“I’ve been planning this surprise party for weeks, I’ve had to keep this huge secret from Trent…the time is finally here!”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.