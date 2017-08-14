68 Mustang convertible spells trouble for Carlos on Carspotting

This week on Carspotting, Carlos picks up a 1968 Ford Mustang convertible and is looking forward to a fairly straightforward turnaround.

However, bringing back classic American muscle cars to their former glory is never an easy task and finding a buyer can be even trickier. So it proves with the Mustang and the team soon run into a few problems, not least of which is that the buyer is after a Shelby-tribute number.

The 1968 Mustang saw a few changes including concave taillights, chrome side ornamentation, shoulder seat belts and square rear-view mirrors. There was also a drag version that could be ordered with a 428 cu in (7.0 L) Cobra Jet engine. Of course the 1968 GT Fastback is maybe the most famous Mustang of all, featuring in Steve McQueen movie Bullitt.

Will they change their plans to suit the buyer or will they talk them round into purchasing the Mustang vision they Carlos has?

