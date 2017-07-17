$50,000 Amazing Fantasy #15, Spider-Man’s debut comic, features on American Pickers

This week’s American Pickers on History Channel features an incredible copy of the first ever Spider-Man comic — worth $50,000.

The legendary Marvel character made his debut in Amazing Fantasy #15, the final edition of the Amazing Fantasy anthology series, which was published in August 1962.

The cover features the words ‘Introducing Spider Man’ and shows Spider-Man swinging from a building saying: “Though the world may mock Peter Parker, the timid teenager…it will soon marvel at the awesome might of Spider-Man!”

American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have had an Amazing Fantasy #15 on the show before, agreeing to pay $4,500 for a copy in November 2012, but the one on tonight’s show is in pristine condition.

Also featured is a rare Superman comic, as the legendary picking pair head to Northern Alabama to check out movie memorabilia collector Steven’s incredible horde.

He also shows them a never-before-seen photo album from the family of President Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth.

Meanwhile, in Porstmouth, New Hampshire, Danielle and Robbie have a great time picking at collector Roger’s jam-packed warehouse.

Initially, Roger is not to keen to part with his collection but it doesn’t take long before a spate of deals take place.

American Pickers airs Mondays at 9/8c on History.