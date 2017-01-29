2017 Sundance festival prevails among turmoil on many fronts

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival was one for the record books. Between protestors, hackers and Mother Nature, the 33-year-old event has rarely seen itself defending itself on so many fronts.

Things came to a head on the first Saturday of the festival — traditionally the busiest day of the 11-day event — when thousands of activists shut down Park City’s historic Main Street, the hub of fest activities, to promote women’s rights and protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States the day before.

Call it coincidence — or not — but later that same day the festival experienced its first cyber-attack, which effectively shut down all box offices and forced the cancellation of several screenings.

Compounding the headaches was the weather. Already experiencing historic amounts of precipitation in the weeks leading up to the festival, Park City — home to the festival — recorded another 4ft of snow during the busiest first four days of Sundance.

Festival-goers had to brave sub-freezing weather, blizzard-like conditions at some points and sidewalks that alternately iced and then melted, turning the pathways to theaters into slushy, ice-cold obstacle courses.

The shuttle buses, essential for getting between the far-flung venues, slowed to a crawl’s pace between the weather and crowds, as festival-goers missed screenings.

Amid the challenging conditions, or perhaps because of them, new rumors flurried about of the venerable festival’s move to a more hospitable location, one more equipped for handling an international film event that attracts 50,000 visitors to a ski town of 10,000 permanent residents. These, however, were quickly quashed as festival officials pointed out that it’s committed to Park City for another 10 years.

In the opening day press conference, festival founder Robert Redford addressed the questions by the media regarding the future of — and the arts in general — as the nation lurches politically right. “Presidents come and go,” said the 80-year-old Oscar-winning actor. “The pendulum swings. It swings back and forth. It always has. It always will.”

Well said, Sundance Kid.

In spite of this year’s sturm und drang, Sundance, as in decades past, continued to lay the groundwork for independent cinema in the year ahead.

And if Sundance wasn’t indie enough for you, Slamdance — the alternative, parallel universe that runs simultaneously — presented its own take on what defines indie film in an age when many are opting to see their movies on handheld devices.

Keep your eyes peeled for reviews of some of our favorite films from the Park City festival line-ups, coming soon to a theater, or smartphone, near you…