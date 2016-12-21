2016’s most influential people on Game Changers With Robin Roberts

Game Changers With Robin Roberts features the host talking to some of the most influential people of 2016.

2016 has been a year of tremendous political change in many areas and has seen many seemingly impossible things happen from Donald Trump being elected president to Brexit in the UK.

But plenty of other areas of our lives were changed from medicine to entertainment, Roberts talks to just a few people who helped change the country in a good way over the last year.

They include the like AP entertainment of the year and Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, supreme athlete Michael Phelps, NBA legend LeBron James, musician Chance the Rapper and plus-size model and body activist Ashley Graham.

Also interviewed is director of the Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative and Flint water crisis mover Mona Hanna-Attisha, who was named one of TIME Magazine’s top 100 most influential people of 2016.

Watch Game Changers With Robin Roberts at 10 PM on ABC.